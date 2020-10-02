Seaway Energy Services (CVE:SEW) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Seaway Energy Services Inc (CVE:SEW) were up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 5,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 106,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30.

Seaway Energy Services Company Profile (CVE:SEW)

Seaway Energy Services Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek new business opportunities and financing activities. Previously, it was involved in the provision of environmental consulting services to the petroleum and natural gas industry. The company was formerly known as Dolce Financial Corp.

