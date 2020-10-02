Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $23.50-24.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $22.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.90 billion or above, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.90 billion.Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 23.76-23.76 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $676.74.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $690.80 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $725.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $685.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.38.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.57 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

