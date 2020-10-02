Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for William Hill (LON:WMH)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WMH. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded William Hill to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of William Hill in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on William Hill from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 189.54 ($2.48).

Shares of William Hill stock opened at GBX 280.50 ($3.67) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 191.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 130.27. William Hill has a 12 month low of GBX 28.63 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 313 ($4.09).

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

