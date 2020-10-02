Short Interest in Astro Aerospace Ltd (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Drops By 21.6%

Astro Aerospace Ltd (OTCMKTS:ASDN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ASDN opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. Astro Aerospace has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.23.
About Astro Aerospace
