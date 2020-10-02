BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 755,600 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 964,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,889.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOF opened at $19.06 on Friday. BHP Group has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $31.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14.

Get BHP Group alerts:

About BHP Group

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public markets in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.