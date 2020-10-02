Short Interest in Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Declines By 11.2%

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the August 31st total of 180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

OTCMKTS MIMZF remained flat at $$0.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Pi Financial lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from $3.00 to $2.95 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

