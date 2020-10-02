Short Interest in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expands By 18.3%

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 635,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total transaction of $3,386,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,499,299.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,200 shares of company stock worth $7,033,353. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,002,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,867,000 after purchasing an additional 154,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,771,000 after purchasing an additional 44,779 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,662,000 after purchasing an additional 528,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,857,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,929,000 after purchasing an additional 48,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $293.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,405. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.14. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on MCO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.75.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.