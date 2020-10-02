Short Interest in Orora Ltd (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Decreases By 18.6%

Orora Ltd (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.5 days.
Orora stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. Orora has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $2.85.
About Orora
