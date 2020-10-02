Short Interest in Orora Ltd (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Decreases By 18.6%

Orora Ltd (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.5 days.

Orora stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. Orora has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

About Orora

Orora Limited manufactures and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company offers glass bottles, aluminum cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, recycled paper, rigid and flexible packaging, bags and sacks, general packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

