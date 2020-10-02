Short Interest in RenovaCare Inc (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Grows By 16.0%

RenovaCare Inc (OTCMKTS:RCAR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCAR opened at $3.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. RenovaCare has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.38 million, a P/E ratio of -56.17 and a beta of 2.85.

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

RenovaCare, Inc, a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System for spraying a patient's own skin stem cells onto burns and wounds for self-healing; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area.

