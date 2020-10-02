Short Interest in Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Grows By 29.8%

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,430,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 13,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vaxart by 2,246.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 289,761 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vaxart by 75.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

