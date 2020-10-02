Siemens (FRA:SIE) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Siemens (FRA:SIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SIE. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Independent Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €146.00 ($171.76) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €128.18 ($150.80).

SIE stock opened at €106.66 ($125.48) on Wednesday. Siemens has a 52-week low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 52-week high of €133.39 ($156.93). The business has a fifty day moving average of €116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of €99.36.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

