Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $69.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Siemens has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $71.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $117.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.73. Siemens had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $14.85 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Siemens will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.