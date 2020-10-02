SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.09

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.09 and traded as high as $3.15. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 18,606 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $13.32 million, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.86.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SigmaTron International stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,141 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.33% of SigmaTron International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

