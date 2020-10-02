Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Receives €26.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €26.25 ($30.88).

Several research firms have issued reports on LIGHT. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Signify has a 52 week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 52 week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

