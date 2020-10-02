SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) PT Raised to $42.00 at Raymond James

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

SKYW stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $350.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.51%. Equities analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in SkyWest by 39.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in SkyWest by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWest in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 962.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

