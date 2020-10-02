Social Send (SEND) 24 Hour Volume Tops $55.00

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Social Send has a market cap of $170,711.27 and $55.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Social Send has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00025621 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003559 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003899 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000461 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

