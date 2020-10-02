Societe Generale Begins Coverage on FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF)

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Danske downgraded shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS FLIDF opened at $30.33 on Monday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53.

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the manufacture and distribution of cement and equipment for cement and mineral industries. It operates through the following segments: Customer Services, Product Companies, Minerals, and Cement. The Customer Services segment consists of full suite of parts, services, and maintenance solutions.

