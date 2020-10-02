Softcat (LON:SCT) PT Lowered to GBX 1,060 at Credit Suisse Group

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Softcat to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 957 ($12.50) in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,197.33 ($15.65).

LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,182 ($15.44) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,291.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,161. Softcat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 832.17 ($10.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,464 ($19.13).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

