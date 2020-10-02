SolarCoin (SLR) Price Tops $0.0180 on Exchanges

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges including Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Bittrex. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $1,048.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,088,141 coins and its circulating supply is 61,140,232 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR . SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Lykke Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

