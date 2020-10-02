Solo Oil (LON:SOLO) Announces Earnings Results

Solo Oil (LON:SOLO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Solo Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.55 ($0.03). The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.47.
About Solo Oil
