Solo Oil (LON:SOLO) Announces Earnings Results

Solo Oil (LON:SOLO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Solo Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.55 ($0.03). The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.47.

About Solo Oil

Solo Oil Plc, an oil and gas investment company, acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets in the Americas, Europe, or Africa. It holds a 7.55% interest in the Kiliwani North Development License; a 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; and a 10% interest in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

