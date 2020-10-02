Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SFST. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.39.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $57,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,145.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 226,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,565 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

