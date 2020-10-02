Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.24.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $37.93 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,433,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959,290 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock worth $201,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,258 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,589,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,215,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,710,000 after buying an additional 392,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 225.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock worth $130,532,000 after buying an additional 2,646,790 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

