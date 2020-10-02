Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.24.
Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $37.93 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,433,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959,290 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock worth $201,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,258 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,589,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,215,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,710,000 after buying an additional 392,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 225.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock worth $130,532,000 after buying an additional 2,646,790 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
