SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $101.11

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $101.11 and traded as high as $104.49. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF shares last traded at $104.27, with a volume of 7,863,903 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,592,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,864,000 after purchasing an additional 762,154 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,111,000.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

