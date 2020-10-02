SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSE:BWX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSE:BWX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.
BWX opened at $29.73 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $30.21.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
