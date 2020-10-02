SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSE:BWX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSE:BWX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

BWX opened at $29.73 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $30.21.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

