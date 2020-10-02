SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:XKII) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:XKII) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.66 and last traded at $32.38. Approximately 1,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62.

