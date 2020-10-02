Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $133,851.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000868 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00035364 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035382 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00021828 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00014334 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

