Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 136 ($1.78).

SPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 97 ($1.27) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Spire Healthcare Group to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 156 ($2.04) to GBX 99 ($1.29) in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Spire Healthcare Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 121.63 ($1.59).

Spire Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Monday. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of GBX 51.10 ($0.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.59.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

