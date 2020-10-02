Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $250.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
SPOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spotify from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spotify has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $233.44.
SPOT opened at $250.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of -78.92 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Spotify has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $299.67.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,106,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.
About Spotify
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.
