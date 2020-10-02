Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $250.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spotify from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spotify has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $233.44.

SPOT opened at $250.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of -78.92 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Spotify has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $299.67.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,106,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

