Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock.

Springfield Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 169.95 ($2.22). The firm has a market capitalization of $92.50 million and a P/E ratio of 6.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.54, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Springfield Properties’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Springfield Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, Glassgreen Hire Limited, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Elgin, the United Kingdom.

