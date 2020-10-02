Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.19. The company has a market cap of $92.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.54. Springfield Properties has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 169.95 ($2.22).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Springfield Properties’s previous dividend of $1.40. Springfield Properties’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, Glassgreen Hire Limited, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Elgin, the United Kingdom.

