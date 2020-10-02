STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

STAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

STAA stock opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $62.51. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 352.08 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,902,937.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,363.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $2,130,854.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,918,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,888,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,234,000 after acquiring an additional 51,769 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 19.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 531,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 86,089 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 12.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 435,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 47,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 152,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

