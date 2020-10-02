Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

SCBFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $4.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.08. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

