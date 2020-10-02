Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “
SCBFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.
Standard Chartered Company Profile
Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.
