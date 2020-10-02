Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.18. The company has a market cap of $101.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

