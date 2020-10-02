Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stealth BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.21.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.47. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) by 3,650.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.