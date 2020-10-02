Stifel Nicolaus Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $112.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.55.

NYSE:CE opened at $106.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.40 and a 200 day moving average of $89.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Celanese has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,464.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Celanese by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 3,158.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 408.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 203.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

