Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) to “Buy”

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $73.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.
NASDAQ:HAS opened at $82.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.00. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $123.05.
In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 38.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 46.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 47.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
