Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) to “Buy”

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $73.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Get Hasbro alerts:

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $82.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.00. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $123.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 38.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 46.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 47.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.