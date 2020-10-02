Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.64. Approximately 16,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 21,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the first quarter valued at about $513,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 535.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

