SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Corporation is engaged in multifaceted business activities. It operates as an integrated trading company worldwide. The Company sells a variety of domestic products and services, conducts import, export and trilateral business transactions. The Company also provides domestic and international business investment, and participates in numerous other activities in various industrial sectors around the world. Its business includes metal products, transportation & construction systems, infrastructure, media, network & lifestyle retail, mineral resources, energy, chemical & electronics, general products & real estate, new industry development & cross-function and corporate group. Sumitomo Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

SSUMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised SUMITOMO CORP/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised SUMITOMO CORP/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSUMY opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SUMITOMO CORP/S has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.77 billion for the quarter. SUMITOMO CORP/S had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SUMITOMO CORP/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUMITOMO CORP/S Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium.

