Summit Redstone Initiates Coverage on Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG)

Summit Redstone started coverage on shares of Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Summit Insights began coverage on Frogads in a research report on Monday. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
Frogads stock opened at $79.01 on Monday. Frogads has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $438.88.
About Frogads
FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Frogads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frogads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.