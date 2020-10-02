SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Get SUMMIT THERAPEU/S alerts:

NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.13). SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a negative return on equity of 61.99% and a negative net margin of 3,844.44%. Research analysts predict that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SUMMIT THERAPEU/S

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.