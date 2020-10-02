Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 2.11 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON SUMO opened at GBX 230 ($3.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 189.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 183.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.54 million and a P/E ratio of 45.10. Sumo Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121.54 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 211.95 ($2.77).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sumo Group from GBX 153 ($2.00) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 200 ($2.61).

In related news, insider Michael Sherwin bought 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £10,000.80 ($13,067.82).

About Sumo Group

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

