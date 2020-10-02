Swap Price Tops $0.0304 on Major Exchanges (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, Swap has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a total market capitalization of $265,368.29 and approximately $99,112.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00251361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00085678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.06 or 0.01527620 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00169190 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 8,738,504 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

