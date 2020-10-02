SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Short Interest Update

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the August 31st total of 770,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $600,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $568,517.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,912.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,987 shares of company stock worth $4,729,703 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SYNNEX by 16.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,339,000 after purchasing an additional 51,799 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter worth $1,662,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter worth $855,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 381,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SYNNEX by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.86.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $144.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.79. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

