Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TCMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $715.76 million, a PE ratio of -81.93 and a beta of 1.74. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $71.65.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. Analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 298.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,103 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 45,195 shares during the period.

Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

