TD Securities Cuts Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target to $9.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPXGF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Cineplex from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. Cineplex has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $26.19.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

