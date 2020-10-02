Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised shares of Teck Resources to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $14.06 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 994.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,861,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,800 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $26,255,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 41.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,021,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 164.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,833,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $15,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

