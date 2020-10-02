Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Raised to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$17.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TECK.B. TD Securities raised shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.44.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$18.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.28. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

