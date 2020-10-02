Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Raised to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$17.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TECK.B. TD Securities raised shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.44.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$18.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.28. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

