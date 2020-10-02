Tecsys Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tecsys in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$27.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.28 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Laurentian increased their price target on Tecsys from C$24.50 to C$34.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tecsys from C$24.50 to C$34.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of Tecsys stock opened at C$28.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.19. Tecsys has a 1-year low of C$13.23 and a 1-year high of C$32.44.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys’ solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations face with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory.

