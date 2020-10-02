TELECOM ARGENTINA SA-SP (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) Shares Down 6%

Shares of TELECOM ARGENTINA SA-SP (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

About TELECOM ARGENTINA SA-SP (OTCMKTS:TCMFF)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TELECOM ARGENTINA SA-SP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELECOM ARGENTINA SA-SP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.