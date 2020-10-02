TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Upgraded at Barclays

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Barclays upgraded shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TLGHY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

TLGHY stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38.

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

