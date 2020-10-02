TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TLGHY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

TLGHY stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

